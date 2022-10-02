Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 121,421 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121,421 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AZZ by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AZZ by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after buying an additional 42,479 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AZZ by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in AZZ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 93,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of AZZ by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 238,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AZZ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $58.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average is $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.24.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.92 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 8.69%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AZZ

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.49 per share, with a total value of $212,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,669.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZZ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.