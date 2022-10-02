Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 25,984 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 904,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,984 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Paya were worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Paya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Paya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Paya by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Paya during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Paya Price Performance

Paya stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $807.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.73 and a beta of -0.01. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $11.08.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Paya to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paya from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

