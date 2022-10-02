Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 300,546 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 561,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300,546 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the period. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPC opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. Tutor Perini Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $861.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Tutor Perini to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

