Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 4,465 Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in TPG were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TPG from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TPG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on TPG to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TPG to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

TPG Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.98. TPG Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $35.40.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $255.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

