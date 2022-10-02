Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 6,917 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,917 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 251,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 63,310 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $792,000.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $17.81 on Friday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $896.56 million, a PE ratio of 89.05, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 400.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on NTST shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research cut their target price on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

