Garland Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 4.7% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $3,726,603,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,566 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,030 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $126.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $301.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $126.21 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.