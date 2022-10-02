Garland Capital Management Inc. Sells 977 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Garland Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 3.7% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chevron by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after acquiring an additional 998,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Chevron stock opened at $143.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.34. The company has a market cap of $282.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

