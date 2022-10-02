Gene G. Kinney Sells 16,412 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 16,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $876,072.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,890.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Prothena Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $60.63 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $74.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -252.63 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). Prothena had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Prothena

PRTA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prothena from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Prothena by 1,407.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 201,056 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Prothena by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 26,021 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Prothena in the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Prothena by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,844 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.