Gene G. Kinney Sells 16,412 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 16,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $876,072.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,890.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Prothena Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $60.63 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $74.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -252.63 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). Prothena had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Prothena
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Prothena by 1,407.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 201,056 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Prothena by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 26,021 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Prothena in the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Prothena by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,844 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
Featured Articles
