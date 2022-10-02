General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 318,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 44,231 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $20,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in General Electric by 42.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $698,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,915 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in General Electric by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 3,169,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,383,000 after purchasing an additional 591,307 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in General Electric by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,756,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,204,000 after purchasing an additional 584,200 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

GE opened at $61.91 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

