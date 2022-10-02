Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 153 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9 %

HD opened at $275.94 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a market cap of $282.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.73.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

