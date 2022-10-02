Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 312,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $19,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 2.2 %

GILD opened at $61.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

