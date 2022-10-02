Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $364,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.1% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.5% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.3% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $87.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.00 and its 200-day moving average is $90.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

