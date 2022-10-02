Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 706.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 22,435 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,560,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,477,524,000 after purchasing an additional 374,732 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

HD stock opened at $275.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $282.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

