Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 743 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,006 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.5% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $206,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $232.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $232.73 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.77.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

