Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,559 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 37.5% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 732,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,815,000 after buying an additional 37,917 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.79. International Paper has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $56.57.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

