Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 317 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,688,000 after acquiring an additional 210,260 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,971,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,744,000 after acquiring an additional 647,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,669,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,784,000 after acquiring an additional 413,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 149.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 802,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,139,000 after acquiring an additional 481,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.14.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average of $48.97. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $104.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.13. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $521.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

