Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 568 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,277 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 35,513 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 72,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,178,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Visa by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 111,669 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,987,000 after purchasing an additional 40,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $177.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.83 and a twelve month high of $236.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

