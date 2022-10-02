GSB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.4% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $143.67 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.34.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

