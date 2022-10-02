GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.0% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.9 %

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG opened at $126.25 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $126.21 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.55.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

