GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 454 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,206 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.1% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average of $47.89. The company has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.95 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.