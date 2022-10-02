Hall Private Wealth Advisors Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 412.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.8% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.5% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the second quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 26,014 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.8% in the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,810 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $121.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.14. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.