Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.2% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,281.5% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,885.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 149,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,887,000 after purchasing an additional 142,048 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $754,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,292.9% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $113.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.81 and its 200 day moving average is $128.83.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.49.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

