Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $96,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after acquiring an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,634,988,000 after acquiring an additional 83,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,320,515,000 after acquiring an additional 33,583 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.16 and its 200 day moving average is $116.58. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $95.56 and a one year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

