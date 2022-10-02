Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 318 Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 347.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $108.49 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.76 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

