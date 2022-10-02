Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 440.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $279.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.97.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.69.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

