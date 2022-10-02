Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $38,000 Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 220 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1,730.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Stock Down 2.0 %

PCTY opened at $241.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.05 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.96. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $314.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Paylocity to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Paylocity from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.19.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 185 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $49,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $49,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $174,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,223 shares of company stock valued at $48,456,773. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

See Also

