Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $40,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 482,031 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.4% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V opened at $177.65 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.83 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.17.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

