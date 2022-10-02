Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $29,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $185.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.68 and its 200 day moving average is $201.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.53. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

