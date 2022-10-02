Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 30,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.18.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 2.3 %

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of EXR opened at $172.71 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.70 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.51 and its 200-day moving average is $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.