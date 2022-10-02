Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 321 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $37,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
General Dynamics Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $212.17 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The firm has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.79 and a 200-day moving average of $228.78.
General Dynamics Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
