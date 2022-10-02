Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,668 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 672.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center Stock Performance

RCII stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.61. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $58.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.98.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 46.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCII. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens cut Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rent-A-Center

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,591.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.