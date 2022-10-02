Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,330 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,330 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 27,043 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $4,269,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,006,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,429,000 after buying an additional 149,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.58.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

