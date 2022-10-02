Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 60,149 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,130,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,366,000 after purchasing an additional 39,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,628,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,568,000 after buying an additional 3,804,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after buying an additional 33,413 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,677,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,505,000 after buying an additional 642,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,886,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGTX shares. StockNews.com raised TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $860.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.19. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.