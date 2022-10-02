Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 16,249 Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PZC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 36.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,166 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 184.3% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 55,982 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

