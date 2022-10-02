Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,229 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 74.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $54.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average of $62.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

