Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 355 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,699,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,513,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 553,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,415,000 after purchasing an additional 126,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,224,000 after purchasing an additional 23,970 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $129.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 0.39. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $117.45 and a one year high of $165.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

J&J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $380.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.35 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at J&J Snack Foods

In other J&J Snack Foods news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other J&J Snack Foods news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen Every sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $217,098.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,595 shares in the company, valued at $568,441.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,373 shares of company stock worth $4,267,699. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.