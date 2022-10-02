Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,850 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APAM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 145.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 45.6% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 74.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NYSE APAM opened at $26.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $52.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.73.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.51 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 131.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

