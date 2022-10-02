Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 665 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 28.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after acquiring an additional 240,973 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 4.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 838,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,736,000 after buying an additional 38,783 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 586,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after buying an additional 127,077 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 367,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after buying an additional 176,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 19.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HMST shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on HomeStreet to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on HomeStreet to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $538.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.06. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $57.40.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.02 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 28.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

