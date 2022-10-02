Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,791 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 163.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,178 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.1% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,986,000 after acquiring an additional 37,228 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $938,627,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 25,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CM. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.9 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average of $52.92.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.649 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 46.17%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

