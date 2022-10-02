Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $109.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

