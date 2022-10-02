Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 6.7% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 9.3% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the second quarter valued at $566,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

NYSE RRX opened at $140.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.00. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $176.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.14. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

