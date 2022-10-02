Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 27,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 69,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in Union Pacific by 4.1% during the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 5,502 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.70.

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $194.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $194.73 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.04. The stock has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.