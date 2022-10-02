Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $230.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.11.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

