Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,811 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 181.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 1,092.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 43.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 156.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TFS Financial in the first quarter valued at $134,000. 8.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Timothy W. Mulhern sold 3,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $47,807.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TFS Financial news, Director Martin J. Cohen sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $93,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $286,464. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy W. Mulhern sold 3,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $47,807.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $13.00 on Friday. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $76.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Research analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 470.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFSL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TFS Financial to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

