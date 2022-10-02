Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $720,000 Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 21.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 10.2% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 8.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 349,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 34,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

IIIN stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average is $35.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.22. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $227.17 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 39.39% and a net margin of 15.93%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

