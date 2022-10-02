Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $748,000 Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

