Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $809,000 Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 2,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,077,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL opened at $34.17 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Articles

