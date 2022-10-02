Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $815,000 Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 14,633 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $2,241,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

Shares of NLOK opened at $20.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.71. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.32 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 565.66% and a net margin of 30.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Ondrej Vlcek purchased 456,475 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,659,568.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

