Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $855,000 Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of PRTS opened at $5.17 on Friday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $281.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.62 and a beta of 2.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarParts.com Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

