Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,347 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth $39,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $20.90 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.43.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACI Worldwide

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.